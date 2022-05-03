UrduPoint.com

Russian Diaspora In US To Hold Immortal Regiment Online On V-E Day - Activist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2022 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Members of the Russian diaspora in the United States plan to celebrate Victory Day in World War II in Europe on May 8 by holding an online Immortal Regiment conference, President of the Russian Youth of America Igor Kochan told Sputnik.

The Immortal Regiment march is held annually on May 9, when people gather together to carry photographs of their relatives fallen in the war.

"On May 8, which is official V-E Day in the US, we are going to have an online conference with veterans of World War II and also people who organize Immortal Regiments in their cities. This online conference is going to be throughout the whole United States, coming from one coast to the other," Kochan said.

This year, organizers decided not to hold events in their traditional manner on streets, but to arrange it online.

"We ask people to bring photos of their veterans and share their memories with kids, with the next generation," Kochan added.

On May 8, 1945, the commanders of Nazi Germany's armed forces signed the instrument of surrender, admitting defeat in World War II. This day is celebrated in many countries and referred to as Victory Day. Due to the difference in time zones, Russia and several other former Soviet republics, celebrate it a day later.

More Stories From World

