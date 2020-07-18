WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The Russian diaspora in the United States expresses readiness to cooperate with the History Museum in Sitka, Alaska, on the issue of relocating the statue of the first governor of Russian America Alexander Baranov, Russian Community Council of the USA (RCC) Chairperson Elena Branson said in a letter to the museum's Executive Director Hal Spackman on Friday.

"The Russian community in the United States and historians wish to work with the museum on interpretive signage for the Baranov statue that will reflect both cultures. We also want to consult with the museum on the placement of the statue," Branson said in a letter obtained by Sputnik. "Now the statue faces the rising sun and we propose to keep it that way."

Earlier this week, the Sitka city assembly adopted a resolution to relocate the Baranov statue to the city's Historical Society, which operates the History Museum. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said proposals have emerged to purchase and transport the Baranov statue to Russia. Antonov said requests to buy the statue have come from the administrations of Arkhangelsk, Irkutsk and Magadan.

Branson expressed disappointment that the Russian diaspora had no chance to present its position on the relocation of the Baranov statue.

"We had hoped for a public meeting with all parties to discuss the relocation of the statue," Branson said. "Unfortunately, this did not happen, despite [local authorities] assuring us that it would."

Commenting on the proposal to remove the monument, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia had also experienced "not the most brilliant period" in its history when monuments of prominent figures were demolished.

Baranov was the first Russian governor of Alaska and the founder of the city of Sitka, the capital of the Russian colonies in North America, in the late 18th-early 19th century. His statue became an issue of controversy among Sitka activists amid a larger campaign in the United States against monuments of Confederate generals, slave-owners and explorers as well as other individuals.