Russian Digital Ministry Opens Hotline for Mobilized Soldiers' Families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Russian Digital Ministry said Wednesday that mobilized soldiers and their family members could reach out to a hotline to inquire about benefit payments

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The Russian Digital Ministry said Wednesday that mobilized soldiers and their family members could reach out to a hotline to inquire about benefit payments.

"If the military personnel or their family members fail to receive due support they can reach out via Gosuslugi," the ministry said in a statement, referring to the public service website.

The channel is also open for complaints from military personnel serving on a contract and volunteers or their families. Registration at the website is required to make an inquiry or file a complaint. The relevant public authority will respond within 7 days.

Russia announced partial mobilization in September to call up 300,000 soldiers. The Defense Ministry's stated goal is to maintain control of a 1,000-kilometer (621-mile) border between Russia and Ukraine as well as of liberated territories.