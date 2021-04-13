UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Diplomat Assures Iran's Bushehr NPP Cannot Suspend Operation Because Of Sanctions

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:39 PM

Russian Diplomat Assures Iran's Bushehr NPP Cannot Suspend Operation Because of Sanctions

Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant cannot suspend operation because of sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov assured on Tuesday, also noting that Russia maintains cooperation with Iran on the construction of new blocks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant cannot suspend operation because of sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov assured on Tuesday, also noting that Russia maintains cooperation with Iran on the construction of new blocks.

On Monday, the deputy head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said that Bushehr could suspend electric energy production because of the sanctions.

"No, no way. This is impossible. Our cooperation on Bushehr continued, including the effort to build the second and the third blocks. They are at different stages, but the work is not suspended. There is no reason to change anything," Ryabkov told reporters.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Nuclear

Recent Stories

Forbes 30 Under 30 features Pakistani UK-based Che ..

10 seconds ago

European stocks ahead at open 13 april 2021

2 minutes ago

Britain's economy and EU exports advance in Februa ..

10 minutes ago

Ryabkov Slams as Unacceptable US Claims Russia Has ..

10 minutes ago

Taliban May Partake in Afghan Conference in Turkey ..

11 minutes ago

Advocate shot dead in kasur

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.