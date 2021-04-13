Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant cannot suspend operation because of sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov assured on Tuesday, also noting that Russia maintains cooperation with Iran on the construction of new blocks

On Monday, the deputy head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said that Bushehr could suspend electric energy production because of the sanctions.

"No, no way. This is impossible. Our cooperation on Bushehr continued, including the effort to build the second and the third blocks. They are at different stages, but the work is not suspended. There is no reason to change anything," Ryabkov told reporters.