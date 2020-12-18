UrduPoint.com
Russian Diplomat Being Expelled From Bulgaria On Suspicion Of Espionage -Prosecutors

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Russian Diplomat Being Expelled From Bulgaria on Suspicion of Espionage -Prosecutors

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) A Russian diplomat is being expelled from Bulgaria on suspicion of espionage, the country's prosecutors said Friday.

Reuters news agency reported the news earlier in the day, citing a representative of the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry.

"As part of the pre-trial investigation it was determined that a Russian citizen was collecting information from 2017 until recently, collecting military information about, among other things, the number of US troops that were in Bulgaria for drills," the prosecutors said on their website.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said it had been informed by the prosecutors that a Russian diplomat had been gathering classified information. The ministry said it gave the person in question 72 hours to leave the country.

