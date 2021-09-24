Russian Diplomat Believes AUKUS Unlikely to Become 'Regional NATO', Still Carries Risks

- Home
Umer Jamshaid 17 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 04:55 PM
The AUKUS alliance of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States is unlikely to become a regional NATO but its creation still carries significant risks, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said on Friday
The AUKUS alliance of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States is unlikely to become a regional NATO but its creation still carries significant risks, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said on Friday.
"I do not think so, this is a completely different thing.
This is an Anglo-Saxon concept, other members are unlikely to be welcomed," Kelin told Russia-24 broadcaster, asked if AUKUS could be considered some kind of an Indo-Pacific NATO and if he expects other nations to join it.
Moscow is very cautious about AUKUS and keeps assessing partnership in dynamics, the ambassador added.
"It has a significant negative political message ... Regional tensions can increase," Kelin concluded.