Russian Diplomat Believes AUKUS Unlikely to Become 'Regional NATO', Still Carries Risks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) The AUKUS alliance of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States is unlikely to become a regional NATO but its creation still carries significant risks, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said on Friday.

"I do not think so, this is a completely different thing.

This is an Anglo-Saxon concept, other members are unlikely to be welcomed," Kelin told Russia-24 broadcaster, asked if AUKUS could be considered some kind of an Indo-Pacific NATO and if he expects other nations to join it.

Moscow is very cautious about AUKUS and keeps assessing partnership in dynamics, the ambassador added.

"It has a significant negative political message ... Regional tensions can increase," Kelin concluded.