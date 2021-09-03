UrduPoint.com

Russian Diplomat Believes Full Operation Of Kabul Airport May Be Restored Within 1 Month

Russian Diplomat Believes Full Operation of Kabul Airport May Be Restored Within 1 Month

Russian Ambassador in Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov expressed the belief, in his interview with Sputnik, that operation of the international airport in Kabul could be fully restored within a month

Russian Ambassador in Kabul Dmitry Zhirnov expressed the belief, in his interview with Sputnik, that operation of the international airport in Kabul could be fully restored within a month.

"As I understand, two Qatari technical groups are operating there.

Already on Friday, the Kabul airport is launching domestic flights. In particular, the Ariana airline, the one that performed direct flights to Russia until June resumes flights to Mazar-i-Sharif, to the north of the country, bordering Uzbekistan. I have talked to some ambassadors, they believe if experienced experts take this up, everything will be restored quite quickly ... I believe, it will take less than a month," Zhirnov said.

