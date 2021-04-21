Russian Diplomat Believes It Is Too Early to Discuss UN Peacekeepers Deployment to Myanmar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) It is too early to discuss potential deployment of a UN peacekeeping mission to Myanmar amid the continuing turmoil in the country, Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations Director Pyotr Ilyichev said in an interview with Sputnik.

"It is too early to raise the possibility of introducing [UN] peacekeeping contingent to Myanmar," Ilyichev said.

According to the diplomat, Myanmar is "by no means the only and the first country where domestic political conflicts emerge in connection with the national election."

"As we have seen, even nations with older traditions of democracy, including Western ones, are not fully 'insured' against domestic post-election shocks," Ilyichev added.