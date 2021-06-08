UrduPoint.com
Russian Diplomat Believes Lavrov Will Take Part In Putin-Biden Summit In Geneva

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:00 AM

Russian Diplomat Believes Lavrov Will Take Part in Putin-Biden Summit in Geneva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) Moscow presumes that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the upcoming summit of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, scheduled for June 16 in Geneva, but the exact format of the meeting is yet to be agreed upon, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the US State Department announced that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken would participate in the summit.

"I take as a premise that he [Lavrov] will [participate], but the format and the composition have not been finalized yet, we are working on it right now," Ryabkov told reporters.

Commenting on the possible participation of the Russian and the US ambassadors, the diplomat said he was not ruling anything out.

