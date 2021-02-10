Russian Diplomat Believes Sweden as OSCE Chair Should Use Chances to Settle Ukraine Crisis

Swedish chairpersonship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has good opportunities to contribute to the Ukrainian crisis settlement, but it is important to be impartial, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said in an interview with Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Swedish chairpersonship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has good opportunities to contribute to the Ukrainian crisis settlement, but it is important to be impartial, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The current chairpersonship of the OSCE has good opportunities to contribute to the resolution of Ukraine's domestic conflict. The most important thing is to use these opportunities efficiently and impartially," Lukashevich said.

According to the Russian diplomat, Sweden as the OSCE chair should send Kiev clear signals that it is necessary to act in compliance with the Minsk agreements, which are the only internationally recognized deconfliction mechanism; and also give a clear assessment to Kiev's initiatives undermining the Minsk process, such as the recent bill on a "transition period" for Donbas.

"We are calling on all of our colleagues to have a serious approach to the necessity of urgent settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, without any needless ventures. The situation in Donbas remains tough. The continuing confrontation is something more than dry statistics of the daily shelling attacks, which have neared 3,000 since the beginning of the year, according to the [OSCE Special Monitoring] Mission," Lukashevich concluded.