Russian Diplomat Believes Syria Could Hold Early Elections If Gov't, Opposition Agree

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 04:48 PM

Syria could hold an early vote if the government and the opposition forces reach agreement on a new constitution and carry out a constitutional reform, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Syria could hold an early vote if the government and the opposition forces reach agreement on a new constitution and carry out a constitutional reform, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Thursday.

"If the Syrian sides reach an agreement ... then elections could be held already in line with the new constitution or the constitutional reform. This can be held ahead of schedule, not in seven years as the current constitutions requires. But this is impossible without an intra-Syrian agreement," Bogdanov told reporters on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum.

This year's edition of the forum is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the country's major economic forum.

