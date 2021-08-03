Russian Diplomat Believes Taliban Pose No Threat to Central Asia

The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist group in Russia) cannot pose a threat to the Central Asian security on the immediate horizon, since not a single attempt by the Taliban to cross neighboring states' borders has been detected so far, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist group in Russia) cannot pose a threat to the Central Asian security on the immediate horizon, since not a single attempt by the Taliban to cross neighboring states' borders has been detected so far, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said on Tuesday.

"In the short term, the Taliban movement poses no threat to the Central Asian countries. The Taliban movement's words and deeds show that it is engaged in purely domestic political tasks.

Yes, it is fighting against the current Afghan government for influence in the country, it seizes control over a number of counties, it tries to seize control over provinces, but many of these counties and provinces just happened to be located along the Afghan border with Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan," Kabulov said at a round table discussion, hosted by the Gorchakov Fund.

"But there is not a single fact confirming that the Taliban tried to illegally cross these borders and threaten the northern neighbors," Kabulov added.