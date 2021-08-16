Russian Diplomat Believes Taliban Seized Power as US Policies in Afghanistan Failed

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The seizure of power by the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) has nothing in common with a transfer of power in Afghanistan under certain agreements, but a result of the US policies failure, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

Media reports emerged earlier in the day claiming that the Taliban control over 90% of Afghan government buildings and almost all of the main checkpoints in Kabul.

"I think authors of such stories are trying in some way to justify the failure of the Americans in Afghanistan and to claim this was all a planned action," Kabulov said, commenting on suggestions that the transfer of power in Afghanistan was the result of certain agreements.