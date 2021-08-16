UrduPoint.com

Russian Diplomat Believes Taliban Seized Power As US Policies In Afghanistan Failed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 12:40 PM

Russian Diplomat Believes Taliban Seized Power as US Policies in Afghanistan Failed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The seizure of power by the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) has nothing in common with a transfer of power in Afghanistan under certain agreements, but a result of the US policies failure, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Monday.

Media reports emerged earlier in the day claiming that the Taliban control over 90% of Afghan government buildings and almost all of the main checkpoints in Kabul.

"I think authors of such stories are trying in some way to justify the failure of the Americans in Afghanistan and to claim this was all a planned action," Kabulov said, commenting on suggestions that the transfer of power in Afghanistan was the result of certain agreements.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia All Government

Recent Stories

PM calls NSC meeting to discuss Afghan situation, ..

PM calls NSC meeting to discuss Afghan situation, country's security today

6 minutes ago
 Independence And Pakistan Navy

Independence And Pakistan Navy

44 minutes ago
 RDA gets more than $2bn mark in 11 months

RDA gets more than $2bn mark in 11 months

55 minutes ago
 Huawei Accused in Suit in Pakistan Project

Huawei Accused in Suit in Pakistan Project

1 hour ago
 War in Afghanistan is over, says Taliban Spokesper ..

War in Afghanistan is over, says Taliban Spokesperson

1 hour ago
 Al-Othaimeen and new US Consul-General Discuss Bil ..

Al-Othaimeen and new US Consul-General Discuss Bilateral Relations

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.