Russian Diplomat Believes Taliban Unable to Hold Big Administrative Centers in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) is not able to hold big administrative centers in Afghanistan even if it manages to seize control over them, Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president's special envoy for Afghanistan, said on Tuesday.

"Many provinces and counties fell in the hands of the Taliban without any combat operations, just because US servicemen left them ...

This process will continue for some period, but it is, of course, a negative factor for the interests of the Kabul government. The military and political balance is being re-shaped, this is not a wreckage of the regime. The Taliban are not yet capable of taking big administrative centers. However, I cannot rule out they could soon seize control over two or three administrative centers. But they do not have enough forces to seize and to long hold big provinces of the country," Kabulov told the Valdai Discussion Club.