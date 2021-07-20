UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Diplomat Believes Taliban Unable To Hold Big Administrative Centers In Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 04:14 PM

Russian Diplomat Believes Taliban Unable to Hold Big Administrative Centers in Afghanistan

The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) is not able to hold big administrative centers in Afghanistan even if it manages to seize control over them, Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president's special envoy for Afghanistan, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) is not able to hold big administrative centers in Afghanistan even if it manages to seize control over them, Zamir Kabulov, the Russian president's special envoy for Afghanistan, said on Tuesday.

"Many provinces and counties fell in the hands of the Taliban without any combat operations, just because US servicemen left them ...

This process will continue for some period, but it is, of course, a negative factor for the interests of the Kabul government. The military and political balance is being re-shaped, this is not a wreckage of the regime. The Taliban are not yet capable of taking big administrative centers. However, I cannot rule out they could soon seize control over two or three administrative centers. But they do not have enough forces to seize and to long hold big provinces of the country," Kabulov told the Valdai Discussion Club.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Russia Government

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 191.09 million, ..

2 seconds ago

No evidence of abduction in Afghan envoy’s case: ..

15 minutes ago

City receives heavy downpour

25 seconds ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid performs Eid Al Adh ..

15 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

16 minutes ago

Iran registers record daily Covid caseload: minist ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.