Russian Diplomat Believes US, Iran Need to Establish Contact for Progress on Nuclear Deal

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The United States and Iran should establish contact via a multilateral informal meeting to make progress on the nuclear deal, if bilateral meetings are not yet acceptable for them, Mikhail Ulyanov, Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organisations in Vienna, told Sputnik.

"Of course, to move forward, Tehran and Washington should make contact, first of all. As far as I understand, Iranians are not ready for bilateral talks with Americans, but a multilateral informal meeting with current parties to the JCPOA and Americans could be acceptable for all," Ulyanov said.

According to the diplomat, it is most important to begin the discussion and work out a road map of future actions to return quickly to the normal implementation of the deal.