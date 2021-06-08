UrduPoint.com
Russian Diplomat Believes US Role In Donbas Conflict Will Remain Destructive Under Biden

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) The US plays a destructive role in the conflict in Ukraine's south-east, which is unlikely to change under US President Joe Biden, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"As of now, their role is quite destructive, and there is no sign indicating something will change for the better under Biden," Ryabkov told reporters.

