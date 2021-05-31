Russian Diplomat Believes US Will Not Be Pleased With Some Upcoming Signals From Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The United States will find "uncomfortable" some of the signals it will receive from Moscow in the coming days, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"The Americans must assume that a whole range of signals from Moscow ” I am not currently referring to the top-level meeting ” will be uncomfortable for them, including in the coming days," Ryabkov said.