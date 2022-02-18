UrduPoint.com

Russian Diplomat Calls Alliance Of Ukraine, Poland, UK Momentary Initiative

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Russian Diplomat Calls Alliance of Ukraine, Poland, UK Momentary Initiative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) A new alliance involving Ukraine, Poland and the United Kingdom is a momentary initiative, as it does not meet the interests of these countries, Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin said on Friday.

The diplomat calls the initiative artificial, noting that it lacks the main thing such alliances are built on ” the economic foundation of interaction.

"It seems to me that this is such a momentary, opportunistic structure that does not meet the needs of security," Kelin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, doubting that it will work.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia London Alliance United Kingdom Poland

Recent Stories

Agri imports bill, food security problem rising: M ..

Agri imports bill, food security problem rising: Mian Zahid Hussain

5 minutes ago
 Lavrov on Possible Meeting With Blinken: This Meet ..

Lavrov on Possible Meeting With Blinken: This Meets Our Interests, Plans

5 seconds ago
 Interior Ministry addresses 3,827 complaints recei ..

Interior Ministry addresses 3,827 complaints received on Citizen Portal so far

6 seconds ago
 Elderly man commits suicide

Elderly man commits suicide

8 seconds ago
 11 dead, 1,052 injured in 971 accidents in Punjab ..

11 dead, 1,052 injured in 971 accidents in Punjab

6 minutes ago
 DPR Says Prevented Ukraine's Attempt to Organize S ..

DPR Says Prevented Ukraine's Attempt to Organize Sabotage at Oil Depot

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>