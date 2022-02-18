Russian Diplomat Calls Alliance of Ukraine, Poland, UK Momentary Initiative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) A new alliance involving Ukraine, Poland and the United Kingdom is a momentary initiative, as it does not meet the interests of these countries, Russian Ambassador to London Andrei Kelin said on Friday.

The diplomat calls the initiative artificial, noting that it lacks the main thing such alliances are built on ” the economic foundation of interaction.

"It seems to me that this is such a momentary, opportunistic structure that does not meet the needs of security," Kelin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, doubting that it will work.