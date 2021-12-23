Russian Diplomat Calls Blocking of RT in Germany Manifestation of Censorship by Berlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The blockage of the recently launched RT DE Youtube channel in German and the subsequent exclusion of the channel from television broadcasting are a manifestation of censorship by Berlin, and this is not the first time that Russian media have been persecuted abroad, Commissioner for Human Rights at the Russian foreign ministry Grigory Lukyantsev told Sputnik.

"It is quite possible (to consider the blockage as a manifestation of censorship). It seems to me that this is how it should be perceived. But this is not the first and not the only case when there are certain sanctions, persecutions against representatives of either Russian or independent media, which, respectively, broadcast, promoting a point of view that is significantly different from that adopted in certain circles in the West," Lukyantsev said.

There are double standards with regard to freedom of the media, which is declared by Germany, the diplomat noted.

"Here, it is necessary to compare how some states, their words about adherence to freedom of the media, correspond to the real freedom that they are ready to provide in the information space," he added.