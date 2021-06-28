UrduPoint.com
Russian Diplomat Calls For Discussing Military Doctrines, Space At Consultations With US

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 01:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Russia believes that military doctrines should be a separate topic at the strategic stability consultations with the United States, and space should also be discussed more broadly, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Monday.

The deputy foreign minister recalled that the US focused on space garbage at a recent interdepartmental videoconference.

"We know that our colleagues mostly focus on this, and it resembles a lot they way they focus on cybercrime, ransom and so on when discussing the information and communications security. Although these aspects are important, neither cyberspace nor space can be reduced to that," Ryabkov said, noting that Moscow will call for discussing a broader range of issues related to space.

"Apart from that, it is necessary to separately discuss doctrines and all issues related to doctrines, as it was under the previous administration," Ryabkov added.

