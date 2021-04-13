Russian Diplomat Calls on US to Stay Away From Crimea

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The US should stay away from Russia and Crimea, as there is a very high risk of incidents, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday in light of the reported US navy deployment to the Black Sea next week.

"[The US] should understand that the risk of incidents is very high. We saw something similar in a completely different water area earlier this year. We warn the US that it better stay away from Crimea, from our Black Sea coast. This is for their own good," Ryabkov told reporters.