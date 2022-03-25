UrduPoint.com

Russian Diplomat, Chinese Special Envoy Discuss N.Korea's Ballistic Missile Launch -Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Russian Diplomat, Chinese Special Envoy Discuss N.Korea's Ballistic Missile Launch -Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Liu Xiaoming, China's special envoy on North Korea, on Friday discussed the recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by Pyongyang, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Liu Xiaoming, China's special envoy on North Korea, on Friday discussed the recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by Pyongyang, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The current situation on the Korean Peninsula was discussed in detail, including in the context of Pyongyang's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on March 24. Concern was expressed over the latest developments in the subregion," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia China Pyongyang North Korea March

Recent Stories

No-confidence move; Nation standing behind PM Khan ..

No-confidence move; Nation standing behind PM Khan: Rana Tanveer

2 minutes ago
 FM presents South Punjab bill to NA Speaker

FM presents South Punjab bill to NA Speaker

3 minutes ago
 CERN Reviews Associate Membership of Pakistan

CERN Reviews Associate Membership of Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 US Imposes New Myanmar-Related Sanctions - Treasur ..

US Imposes New Myanmar-Related Sanctions - Treasury

3 minutes ago
 DC hands over books to Ganz Library's administrato ..

DC hands over books to Ganz Library's administrators

3 minutes ago
 PTI to organize largest public meeting 'Ammar Bil ..

PTI to organize largest public meeting 'Ammar Bil Maroof' on Mar 27: Women MPs

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>