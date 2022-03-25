(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Liu Xiaoming, China's special envoy on North Korea, on Friday discussed the recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by Pyongyang, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The current situation on the Korean Peninsula was discussed in detail, including in the context of Pyongyang's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on March 24. Concern was expressed over the latest developments in the subregion," the ministry said in a statement.