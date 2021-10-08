UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Russian representative to the UN General Assembly Sixth Committee Oleg Mikhaylov has described the remarks of a Ukrainian diplomat about "terrorist media" as stupid.

Earlier in the week, a RIA Novosti reporter approached the head of the Directorate-General for International Security at the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Volodymyr Lakomov, during the UN General Assembly First Committee meeting in order to ask him a question. Lakomov refused to talk to the correspondent, saying he considers all Russian media representatives to be "terrorists" and "propaganda-terrorists."

"We would like to draw Ukrainian colleagues' attention to the need to use terminology in a responsible way.

Particularly, it turned out that some members of the Ukrainian delegation do not understand the definition of terrorism," Mikhaylov said at the meeting of the Sixth Committee on late Thursday.

The Russian diplomat pointed out that Ukrainian officials were widely using the word terrorism for "propagandistic purposes."

"That is why all the accusations against Russia are typical propaganda. We look at Ukrainian diplomats with compassion when they are forced to say stupid things," Mikhaylov added.

After the incident, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the organization strongly supports every media outlet accredited to work at its headquarters in New York.