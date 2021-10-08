UrduPoint.com

Russian Diplomat Criticizes Ukrainian Official's Words About 'Terrorist Media' As Stupid

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 04:10 AM

Russian Diplomat Criticizes Ukrainian Official's Words About 'Terrorist Media' as Stupid

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Russian representative to the UN General Assembly Sixth Committee Oleg Mikhaylov has described the remarks of a Ukrainian diplomat about "terrorist media" as stupid.

Earlier in the week, a RIA Novosti reporter approached the head of the Directorate-General for International Security at the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Volodymyr Lakomov, during the UN General Assembly First Committee meeting in order to ask him a question. Lakomov refused to talk to the correspondent, saying he considers all Russian media representatives to be "terrorists" and "propaganda-terrorists."

"We would like to draw Ukrainian colleagues' attention to the need to use terminology in a responsible way.

Particularly, it turned out that some members of the Ukrainian delegation do not understand the definition of terrorism," Mikhaylov said at the meeting of the Sixth Committee on late Thursday.

The Russian diplomat pointed out that Ukrainian officials were widely using the word terrorism for "propagandistic purposes."

"That is why all the accusations against Russia are typical propaganda. We look at Ukrainian diplomats with compassion when they are forced to say stupid things," Mikhaylov added.

After the incident, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the organization strongly supports every media outlet accredited to work at its headquarters in New York.

Related Topics

Assembly Terrorist United Nations Russia New York Media All

Recent Stories

UN welcomes UAE&#039;s strategy for climate neutra ..

UN welcomes UAE&#039;s strategy for climate neutrality

2 hours ago
 WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination ..

WHO sets out steps to meet world COVID vaccination targets

5 hours ago
 SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

SIFF presents 48 films curated for young audiences

5 hours ago
 ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

ICA launches new version of ID SDK reader

5 hours ago
 AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions i ..

AED 7.1 bn in week-long real estate transactions in Dubai

6 hours ago
 Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 ag ..

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 agreements with publishers and w ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.