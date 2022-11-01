Russian Diplomat Denies Allegations Moscow Trying to Recruit Ex-Afghan Special Forces

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) Western media reports alleging that Russia is trying to recruit former Afghan special forces who collaborated with the US to fight in Ukraine are not true, Zamir Kabulov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"I do not comment on fake news," Kabulov, who is also the Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan, said.

On Monday, AP reported that Russia is trying to attract former elite Afghan commandos, who fled to Iran after the US withdrew from Afghanistan, offering them $1,500 a month.