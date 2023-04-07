Russian Diplomat Discusses Israeli-Palestinian Tensions With Hamas - Foreign Ministry

Mousa Abu Marzouq, a senior member of Hamas' political wing, called Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Friday to discuss recent tensions between Israel and Palestinians, the Russian FOreign MInistry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Mousa Abu Marzouq, a senior member of Hamas' political wing, called Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Friday to discuss recent tensions between Israel and Palestinians, the Russian FOreign MInistry said.

"The member of Hamas' governing body shared his assessment of and views on the escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Russia reaffirmed its steadfast support for de-escalation, cessation of hostilities and an urgent resumption of negotiations aimed at finding a fair solution to the Palestinian problem," it added.

Tensions between Israel and the Palestinian militant group escalated this week after Israeli security forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem on Wednesday, arresting 350 Palestinians and injuring dozens.

Dozens of rockets were launched at northern Israel from the Lebanese territory on Thursday, prompting Israel to retaliate with ground and air strikes on the Palestinian exclave of the Gaza Strip and alleged Hamas assets in southern Lebanon.