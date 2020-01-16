Russian Diplomat Discusses Prospects for Bilateral Ties With New UK Ambassador - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia's First Deputy Foreign Minister, Vladimir Titov, received United Kingdom's new Ambassador to Moscow, Deborah Bronnert, on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, adding that the two diplomats discussed prospects for bilateral relations

Bronnert, who presented her credentials to the Foreign Ministry as per tradition, replaces Laurie Bristow as the head of the UK mission in Russia.

"During the conversation, the current state and prospects of Russian-UK relations, as well as topical issues on the international agenda, were discussed," the ministry said in a statement.

Bronnert served as the UK ambassador to Zimbabwe from 2011-2014 and the director-general of Economic and Global Issues at the UK Foreign Office from 2017-2019. Moreover, the diplomat has extensive experience of working in Russia in several advisory roles over her career.