Russian Diplomat Doubts Syrian Refugees to Return Home If EU Continues to Fund Turkey

Vladimir Chizhov, Russia's permanent representative to the European Union, told Sputnik that he doubted Syrian refugees would return to their homeland from Turkey if the EU continued to provide funding for their support to Ankara instead of Damascus

VERONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Vladimir Chizhov, Russia's permanent representative to the European Union, told Sputnik that he doubted Syrian refugees would return to their homeland from Turkey if the EU continued to provide funding for their support to Ankara instead of Damascus.

"If we speak about the role of the European Union, the EU has organized as many as three conferences on support of Syrian refugees. But the money [that] they manage to collect � and it's a substantial sum of money ... � does not go to Syria, does not go to Damascus," Chizhov said.

Some of the collected sums go to UN-affiliated charities, but the bulk of it is directed to Syria's neighbors hosting refugees, while Damascus, which could use the money for reconstruction efforts following a devastating civil war, does not receive any of those funds. Chizhov said Lebanon and Jordan received some of the EU funding, which was understandable given that the small countries hosting large numbers of refugees needed the funding to carry the "burden."

"But Turkey is a country of over 80 million, receiving 3.

5 million refugees. Where does this money go? To resettle the refugees in Turkey, provide schooling for refugee children, provide text books in Turkish. Where will it lead? If the adults find jobs in Turkey - perhaps, low-paid jobs, but still - and if children go to schools, when do you think if ever will they return to Syria? I highly doubt that," Chizhov concluded.

Over 5.6 million Syrians have fled to neighboring countries like Lebanon, Turkey and Jordan, as a result of the military conflict, according to UN figures. Turkey hosts approximately 3.7 million migrants and refugees, according to the International Organization for Migration. Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara would send three million Syrian refugees back home in two stages.

At the same time, the Syrian government backed by Russia has been working to return people home. In September, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that about 1.5 million Syrian refugees had returned to their homeland since the start of the conflict in the middle Eastern country in 2011.