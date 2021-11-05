Russian Diplomat Found Dead Near Russian Embassy in Berlin - Reports

A Russian diplomat was found dead near the building housing the consular department of the Russian embassy in Berlin, he presumably fell out of the window, Der Spiegel reported on Friday, citing police

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) A Russian diplomat was found dead near the building housing the consular department of the Russian embassy in Berlin, he presumably fell out of the window, Der Spiegel reported on Friday, citing police.

According to the newspaper, the Berlin police found the dead body on October 19.

The 35-year-old man, serving as the second secretary at the embassy, fell out from the window on the top floor of the building. He was accredited since summer 2019. Security sources told Der Spiegel that the circumstances of the incident and the cause of death remain unknown. According to the newspaper, the body was transported to Russia. The embassy declined to comment.

According to German security services, the diplomat was an undercover officer of the Russian Federal Security Service, Der Spiegel noted.