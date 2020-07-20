Russian Diplomat in Libya Says GNA Yet to Confirm Release of 2 Russian Nationals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Russia's charge d'affairs in Libya, Jamshed Boltaev, told Sputnik on Sunday that Libya has not yet confirmed reports about the release of two Russian nationals imprisoned in Tripoli.

Maxim Shugaleya and Samir Suyefan, employees of Russia's Foundation for National Values Protection, were detained in the Libyan capital in May of last year allegedly for trying to tamper with the upcoming general election. Earlier in the day, Al-Arabiya и Al-Hadath channels reported, citing their own sources, that the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli handed the two Russian nationals over to Turkey.

"The charge d'affairs of Libya in Moscow [Mustafa Abu-Sayed] has not confirmed this," Boltaev said, commenting on the media reports.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it had received written assurances from Libya's western-based administration that two Russian nationals imprisoned in Tripoli would be released soon.