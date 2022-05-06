UrduPoint.com

Russian Diplomat In UN Accuses Western Media Of Censorship, Ukraine Coverage Manipulation

Published May 06, 2022

Russia's deputy envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy on Friday accused Western media outlets of censoring and manipulating information about the situation in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) Russia's deputy envoy to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy on Friday accused Western media outlets of censoring and manipulating information about the situation in Ukraine.

Polyanskiy brought special attention to the Western media's coverage of the evacuation of the civilian population from Marioupol.

"It's puzzling because they have the same materials as their Russian colleagues, same settings, same witnesses but what is extremely disappointing is that Western journalists in most cases clearly engage in censorship concealing awkward information from Western public. That's the way the new iron curtain is being created," Polyanskiy said during a UN Security Council Arria-Formula meeting.

As an example, Polyanskiy described the May 2 interviews with some evacuees from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

"One of them, Natalia Usmanova was very vocal and emotional, that's why she appeared in many footages," he said. "For example, she spoke with Reuters and this agency published a short report with a video reel at its website... what's the impression that you get from this coverage - Natalia Usmanova is terrified, frightened by Russian strikes, she must be hating Russia for what it did to Ukraine. Thank God, she is safe and can go to Ukraine."

Polyanskiy pointed out, however, that Reuters heavily censored what Usmanova really said and then played the full version of the interview that was also shown on Russian television.

Usmanova first said the evacuees were all terrified and do not know what they can or can not say. After the reporter said she can say whatever she wants, Usmanova emphasized her family had decided to not go to Ukraine and if they decide to ever return their choice would solely be Marioupol and not Ukraine.

Usmanova pointed out that when the fighting started in Mariupol, the Ukrainian army did not allow the civilians to leave the city, effectively using civilians as human shields.

Polyanskiy said it is hard to comment on the Western media's shameless manipulation.

"How will Western viewers learn the truth especially when Russian tv channels, as we all know, are being banned from Western countries?" Polyanskiy asked. "Who is spreading propaganda here? Make a judgment yourself."

The Russian diplomat said Reuters and the other corporate and state-media outlets ought to be ashamed of themselves.

"Instead of promoting journalism, freedom of speech and access to information, you choose the path of becoming soldiers in the information war against Russia," he said.

Polyanskiy also pointed out that German magazine Der Shpiegel published a fuller version of the interview with Usmanova, but deleted it within hours.

"We don't have any doubts as to why," he said.

On Monday, the Donetsk People's Republic's territorial defense staff reported that 101 people were evacuated from the territory of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol to Bezymennoye.

