Russian Diplomat Not Ruling Out New START Doomed, Says Chances Of Its Restoration Little

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Russian Diplomat Not Ruling Out New START Doomed, Says Chances of Its Restoration Little

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) It is not excluded that the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) is doomed, with the chances of the agreement's restoration being little, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"The treaty is not dead, but it is in intensive care.

In terms of a hypothetical restoration of its functioning, I do not think that the chances are great, unless the United States demonstrates a willingness to really change its deeply hostile course towards Russia. Otherwise, the contract is doomed. This is a harsh reality that must be taken for what it is," Ryabkov told Radio Sputnik.

