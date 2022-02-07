Russian Diplomat Notes Progress in Vienna Negotiations on JCPOA

There is progress in the Vienna-hosted negotiations to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the parties are not preparing backup scenarios in the event of their failure, Vladimir Yermakov, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's department for arms control, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) There is progress in the Vienna-hosted negotiations to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the parties are not preparing backup scenarios in the event of their failure, Vladimir Yermakov, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's department for arms control, told Sputnik.

"It is fundamentally important that the participants in the Vienna process are united by a common goal and are focused on working towards a positive result. There is progress, despite the information attacks of various opponents of the nuclear deal and the unrest in the media," Yermakov said.

The goal of the Vienna negotiations is the full restoration of the JCPOA on the terms and within the parameters that were agreed upon in 2015, the diplomat said, adding "we are not talking about backup scenarios in the event that multilateral efforts to revive the action plan do not yield results."