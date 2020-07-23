Russian Diplomat Notes Role of External Actors in Colleagues' Expulsion From Bulgaria

External actors that are attempting to prevent cooperation between Russia and Bulgaria were likely involved in the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the European country earlier this year, Yuri Pilipson, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Fourth European Department said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) External actors that are attempting to prevent cooperation between Russia and Bulgaria were likely involved in the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the European country earlier this year, Yuri Pilipson, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Fourth European Department said in an interview with Sputnik.

In January, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry ordered two Russian diplomats out on suspicion of espionage. The Bulgarian Prosecutor General's office held a pretrial investigation into the two diplomats, but the case was suspended due to diplomatic immunity. According to prosecutors, one of the individuals worked at the consulate department of the Russian Embassy in Sofia, while the other worked for the Russian trade mission.

"We understand very well that this case was not without external 'stimulants' that are trying to prevent our cooperation with Bulgaria, which has intensified recently, and to play on the notorious bloc solidarity.

Therefore, it is important not to succumb to provocations, to move forward, to consistently implement bilateral projects and agreements," Pilipson said.

The diplomat also said that Moscow learned about Sofia's decision from the media, not through official channels, which is contrary to international practice.

"There was no evidence of our citizens' guilt. These actions [eviction] cannot be called otherwise than unfriendly. They certainly left an unpleasant aftertaste in the Russian-Bulgarian relations," Pilipson added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry in January called Bulgaria's expulsion of the Russian diplomats an "unfriendly and provocative" step. The ministry noted that Sofia had failed to present any credible justification for the decision, adding that Moscow reserves the right to take retaliatory measures.