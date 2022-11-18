UrduPoint.com

Russian Diplomat On N. Korean Missile Launches: Sides Should Move Away From Confrontation

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Russian Diplomat on N. Korean Missile Launches: Sides Should Move Away From Confrontation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Commenting on the latest missile launch by North Korea, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday that the sides should move away from confrontation.

Earlier in the day, Pyongyang launched another intercontinental ballistic missile that is believed to have fallen into water within Japan's exclusive economic zone near the island of Hokkaido. According to Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, the missile could have traveled over 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles) and reached the United States if it had been launched on a different trajectory.

"First of all, we remind you that the Russian position in favor of developing a certain scheme for moving forward and moving away from the constantly recurring confrontational spiral around what is happening in the region has been repeatedly stated, developed and modified. In each of its elements, it is a demonstration that we are committed to diplomatic, political way forward ” as an alternative to this escalation," Ryabkov told reporters.

Related Topics

Water Russia Pyongyang Japan United States North Korea All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade a ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade agreement

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th November 2022

4 hours ago
 Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencin ..

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash ..

12 hours ago
 Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Count ..

Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Counterproductive, Untimely'

12 hours ago
 World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to ..

World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to desist from altering IIOJK de ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.