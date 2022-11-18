Russian Diplomat on N. Korean Missile Launches: Sides Should Move Away From Confrontation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Commenting on the latest missile launch by North Korea, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday that the sides should move away from confrontation.

Earlier in the day, Pyongyang launched another intercontinental ballistic missile that is believed to have fallen into water within Japan's exclusive economic zone near the island of Hokkaido. According to Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, the missile could have traveled over 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles) and reached the United States if it had been launched on a different trajectory.

"First of all, we remind you that the Russian position in favor of developing a certain scheme for moving forward and moving away from the constantly recurring confrontational spiral around what is happening in the region has been repeatedly stated, developed and modified. In each of its elements, it is a demonstration that we are committed to diplomatic, political way forward ” as an alternative to this escalation," Ryabkov told reporters.