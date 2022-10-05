Russian Diplomat on NATO Asia-Pacific Advancement: Regions Where It Comes Lose Stability

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The regions where NATO comes lose stability for a long time, if not forever, Nikolay Nozdrev, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's Third Asian Department, told Sputnik, commenting on the alliances advancement in the Asia-Pacific region.

"The entire history of the bloc clearly demonstrates that those countries and regions where it comes cease to be safe and stable for a very long time, if not forever," Nozdrev said.

Moscow believes that the European Union that is "actually turning into a branch of the alliance" can also be considered as a specific element of NATO's infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region, which is noticeable against the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis, the diplomat said.

Germany and the Netherlands are showing increasing activity in the Asia-Pacific region, including with the power component, he added.