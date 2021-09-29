US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland does not have a valid Russian entry visa but her potential visit is under consideration, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

"As of now, Nuland does not have a valid Russian entry visa but the issue is in the works," Ryabkov told reporters.