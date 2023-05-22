(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Crimea is part of Russia and US threats to strike at the peninsula are irresponsible, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

On Sunday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Washington does not allow Kiev to use Western weapons to strike at the territory of Russia, noting that he does not consider Crimea to be part of it.

"Crimea is an integral part of Russia and attempts to present the matter differently, to threaten is another confirmation of the irresponsible escalation course of Washington," Ryabkov told reporters.

Moscow will find a way to prevent the implementation of threats of possible strikes against Crimea, the diplomat added.