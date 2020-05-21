UrduPoint.com
Russian Diplomat On US Potentially Leaving Open Skies Treaty: Agreement Helped Build Trust

Thu 21st May 2020 | 10:10 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The Open Skies Treaty on observation flights has helped build a higher level of trust in terms of military, Mikhail Ulyanov, Rusisa's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, told Sputnik on Thursday, regarding reports of US withdrawal.

"It is easier to break than to build.

The treaty worked for two decades and ensured transparency, a higher level of trust on military issues in transatlantic region. But the decision to leave, apparently, explains the US idea of a 'new era' of arms control. The 'new era' seems to mean no control. This is sad," the diplomat said.

"The United States decided to cut down one more multi-party treaty on arms control, this time, the one that was initiated by the United States itself," Ulyanov said.

