Russian Diplomat Praises US Decision to Rescind Demand to Reimpose UN Sanctions on Iran

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The new US administration's decision to rescind the demand of ex-president Donald Trump's team to reimpose all UN sanctions on Iran is a good sign that demonstrates Washington's commitment to restore normal functioning of the nuclear deal, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, US Acting Permanent Representative to the UN Richard Mills announced that Washington withdrew Trump administration's request to invoke the 2015 nuclear agreement's snapback sanctions mechanism.

"This is a good sign that confirms that the US is committed to restore normal functioning of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," Ulyanov said.