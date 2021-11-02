Russian Diplomat Refutes Claims About Threats to MH17 Crash Victims' Families

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin refuted as groundless Dutch media reports about alleged threats that families of the MH17 crash victims face.

"Just last week, a publication emerged in Ducth media claiming that someone was threatening lawyers of the families of victims of the Malaysian Boeing crash.

Allegedly, some people in sunglasses are watching these lawyers, are spying on them. Well, this statement is absolutely groundless, it is just evidence-free," Shulgin said at a briefing.

The report raised concerns among Dutch lawmakers, the Russian diplomat noted.

"One lawmaker even demands urgently summoning the Russian ambassador and making a representation ... (He claims) new sanctions should be introduced urgently," Shulgin continued.