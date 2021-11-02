UrduPoint.com

Russian Diplomat Refutes Claims About Threats To MH17 Crash Victims' Families

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 03:10 PM

Russian Diplomat Refutes Claims About Threats to MH17 Crash Victims' Families

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands Alexander Shulgin refuted as groundless Dutch media reports about alleged threats that families of the MH17 crash victims face.

"Just last week, a publication emerged in Ducth media claiming that someone was threatening lawyers of the families of victims of the Malaysian Boeing crash.

Allegedly, some people in sunglasses are watching these lawyers, are spying on them. Well, this statement is absolutely groundless, it is just evidence-free," Shulgin said at a briefing.

The report raised concerns among Dutch lawmakers, the Russian diplomat noted.

"One lawmaker even demands urgently summoning the Russian ambassador and making a representation ... (He claims) new sanctions should be introduced urgently," Shulgin continued.

Related Topics

Russia Lawyers Netherlands Media

Recent Stories

At least 11 people injured in blast in Kharan area ..

At least 11 people injured in blast in Kharan area of Balochistan

26 minutes ago
 Blasts, gunfire heard in Afghan capital: AFP, witn ..

Blasts, gunfire heard in Afghan capital: AFP, witness

31 minutes ago
 QCC, G42 Healthcare partner to enhance laboratory ..

QCC, G42 Healthcare partner to enhance laboratory testing services

42 minutes ago
 Terrorists Enter Hospital in Kabul After Explosion ..

Terrorists Enter Hospital in Kabul After Explosion - Eyewitness

31 minutes ago
 Safronov Now Accused of Leaking Info About Russian ..

Safronov Now Accused of Leaking Info About Russian Military Activities in Syria ..

31 minutes ago
 Kohli, Anushka's 10-month old daughter faces threa ..

Kohli, Anushka's 10-month old daughter faces threats following Shami defense

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.