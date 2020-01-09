UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Diplomat Refutes Reports About Arrest Of Libyan Prime Minister Sarraj

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 04:10 AM

Russian Diplomat Refutes Reports About Arrest of Libyan Prime Minister Sarraj

CAIRO/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The head of the Russian Contact Group for intra-Libyan settlement, Lev Dengov, told Sputnik that media reports about the arrest of Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj were not true.

On Wednesday, one of the Libyan media outlets reported said that Sarraj had been arrested soon after his return from Brussels.

"This is not true. The office of Sarraj has refuted this information in a conversation with me," the Russian diplomat said on late Wednesday.

An adviser of Sarraj told Sputnik that the prime minister had many meetings, scheduled for Thursday.

"The head of the government returned from a short trip to Brussels, where he held important talks with the EU officials. He has many meetings scheduled for tomorrow," the adviser said.

Sarraj had a short trip to Brussels after a visit to Rome where he planned to meet the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. The meetings, however, failed to take place because of the lackluster organization by the Italian side.

After the ouster and assassination of then-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power: an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by Haftar's forces, and the UN-backed GNA in the west.

On December 12, Haftar announced the beginning of a decisive battle in his campaign to seize Tripoli, which has been underway since last April and has resulted in vicious fighting in the city's outskirts.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Russia Parliament Visit Brussels Tripoli Rome Libya April December Media From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Costa Rica&#039;s Presi ..

3 hours ago

OPEC will respond to any oil shortage, no concerns ..

4 hours ago

US Imposes Sanctions on South Sudan Vice President ..

5 hours ago

Plane grounding forces Liverpool's Mane to skip pr ..

5 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff extension given on basis of SC ..

5 hours ago

European Parliament Chief Calls for UN-Backed Liby ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.