Russian Diplomat Refutes Reports About Arrest of Libyan Prime Minister Sarraj

CAIRO/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The head of the Russian Contact Group for intra-Libyan settlement, Lev Dengov, told Sputnik that media reports about the arrest of Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj were not true.

On Wednesday, one of the Libyan media outlets reported said that Sarraj had been arrested soon after his return from Brussels.

"This is not true. The office of Sarraj has refuted this information in a conversation with me," the Russian diplomat said on late Wednesday.

An adviser of Sarraj told Sputnik that the prime minister had many meetings, scheduled for Thursday.

"The head of the government returned from a short trip to Brussels, where he held important talks with the EU officials. He has many meetings scheduled for tomorrow," the adviser said.

Sarraj had a short trip to Brussels after a visit to Rome where he planned to meet the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. The meetings, however, failed to take place because of the lackluster organization by the Italian side.

After the ouster and assassination of then-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is divided between two centers of power: an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by Haftar's forces, and the UN-backed GNA in the west.

On December 12, Haftar announced the beginning of a decisive battle in his campaign to seize Tripoli, which has been underway since last April and has resulted in vicious fighting in the city's outskirts.