Russian Diplomat Says Ambitions To See Ukraine Becoming NATO Member Are Unacceptable

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 10:20 AM

Russian Diplomat Says Ambitions to See Ukraine Becoming NATO Member Are Unacceptable

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Any ambitions to see Ukraine becoming a NATO member state are unacceptable, Russian Ambassador in the United States Anatoly Antonov said.

During a Ukrainian delegation's working visit to Washington, a new US-Ukrainian strategic charter was signed, which includes a provision reaffirming US support for Kiev's aspirations to join NATO.

"Almost in every line we can see that the Charter is geared against Russia geopolitically. Any ambitions to see Kiev becoming a member of NATO are unacceptable," Antonov said in a statement distributed by the Russian embassy on Thursday.

