Russian Diplomat Says Bandits' Ultimate Goal In Kazakh Unrest Was To Carry Out Coup

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 12:55 PM

Bandits launched a hybrid terrorist attack in Kazakhstan in early January, with the goal to carry out a coup d'etat, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik

"It is obvious that the bandits launched a hybrid terrorist attack, the ultimate goal of which was a coup d'etat," Syromolotov said.

The diplomat noted that the main striking force of those involved in the unrest in Almy was "people from some countries and regions."

"It is probably premature to talk about clients," Syromolotov said, expressing confidence that the competent authorities of Kazakhstan are working on this issue.

