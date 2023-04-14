Russian Diplomat Says Brussels Failed to Learn From Negative Impact of Russia Sanctions

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) Brussels has failed to learn from the negative effects that the sanctions against Russia had on the European Union, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Thursday.

"The marathon of sanctions is underway. As far as Russia is concerned, the results are modest, much less significant than expected. The negative consequences for the EU are much higher than one could imagine. Any lesson learned in Brussels? Not yet. The marathon will continue," he wrote on Twitter.

In March, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that yet another, 11th package of sanctions against Russia, would focus on tackling sanctions circumvention and remaining loopholes.

After the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the West, including the EU, rolled out a massive sanctions campaign against Moscow. To date, the bloc has already adopted 10 sanctions packages. The last package was introduced on February 25 and expanded export, import and personal restrictions, as well as imposed new bans on Russian media. The European Commission estimated the new sanctions package at 11.4 billion Euros ($12.4 billion).

The sanctions have heavily contributed to the energy crisis across Europe, driving up consumer prices and prompting European producers to look to other countries, specifically, the US, to relocate.