Russian Diplomat Says Burns-Naryshkin Format Closed, Not Commenting on Possible New Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) A communication channel between Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin and CIA Director William Burns is closed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday, noting that Moscow does not comment on a possibility of a new meeting.

"This is a closed format. I have neither the opportunity nor the reason to comment on this," Ryabkov told reporters.