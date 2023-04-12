Close
Russian Diplomat Says Consular Access To US Reporter Gershkovich Under Consideration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Russian Diplomat Says Consular Access to US Reporter Gershkovich Under Consideration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday that the issue of consular access to The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is under consideration, noting that Moscow will not accept the US attempts to press the issue.

On Monday, the US officially labeled Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" by Russian authorities.

"The issue is under consideration ... We do not accept any attempts to pressure, and it does not matter for us what status the so-called person is assigned in Washington," Ryabkov said.

In the matter of consular access, Russia is guided by the country's "internal needs, norms, legislation applicable to the situation," taking into account the relevant provisions of the consular convention, as well as existing practice in this area, the diplomat noted.

Gershkovich was arrested in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg after allegedly collecting classified information for Washington on the activities of Russia's defense industrial complex. The Wall Street Journal has denied the allegations against Gershkovich and called for his immediate release.

