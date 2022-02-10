Russian Diplomat Says Cooperation Between Moscow, Tehran Important for Progress on JCPOA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Cooperation between Moscow and Tehran is "vitally important" for the sake of further progress at the Vienna talks on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Thursday.

The eighth round of talks on JCPOA, aimed to work out guarantees on the lifting of the US sanctions from Iran, resumed on Tuesday in Vienna. The seventh round concluded in December with the adoption of two draft agreements paving the way for further talks.

"Met with chief Iranian negotiator Mr. A.Bagheri Kani. Close contacts and coordination between our delegations are vitally important for making progress at the #ViennaTalks," Ulyanov posted on Twitter.

On January 26, Ulyanov said the deal may be concluded in February and would be followed by the lifting of US sanctions in April.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by the United Kingdom, Russia, China, Germany, the US, France, the European Union, and Iran, imposing restrictions on the advancement of the Iran nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions. In 2018, former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The Iranian government responded with a gradual retreat from JCPOA obligations.