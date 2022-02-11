UrduPoint.com

Russian Diplomat Says Cooperation Between Moscow, Tehran Important For Progress On JCPOA

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Russian Diplomat Says Cooperation Between Moscow, Tehran Important for Progress on JCPOA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Cooperation between Moscow and Tehran is "vitally important" for the sake of further progress at the Vienna talks on the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Thursday.

The eighth round of talks on JCPOA, aimed to work out guarantees on the lifting of the US sanctions from Iran, resumed on Tuesday in Vienna. The seventh round concluded in December with the adoption of two draft agreements paving the way for further talks.

"Met with chief Iranian negotiator Mr. A.Bagheri Kani. Close contacts and coordination between our delegations are vitally important for making progress at the #ViennaTalks," Ulyanov posted on Twitter.

On January 26, Ulyanov said the deal may be concluded in February and would be followed by the lifting of US sanctions in April.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by the United Kingdom, Russia, China, Germany, the US, France, the European Union, and Iran, imposing restrictions on the advancement of the Iran nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions. In 2018, former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran. The Iranian government responded with a gradual retreat from JCPOA obligations.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Moscow Russia China Twitter Nuclear France European Union Trump Germany Vienna Tehran Progress United Kingdom January February April May December 2015 2018 From Government

Recent Stories

Shafqat Mahmood lauds performance of education min ..

Shafqat Mahmood lauds performance of education ministry

5 minutes ago
 Clash claims life, one injured in Quetta

Clash claims life, one injured in Quetta

5 minutes ago
 Anti encroachment operation continues in Hyderabad ..

Anti encroachment operation continues in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago
 Pindi Police arrests teacher accused for assaultin ..

Pindi Police arrests teacher accused for assaulting 9th grade student

5 minutes ago
 UN Chief Pleased by Diplomacy to Settle Ukraine Cr ..

UN Chief Pleased by Diplomacy to Settle Ukraine Crisis, Hopes It Will Continue - ..

5 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court strikes down Para 51 of Passport ..

Lahore High Court strikes down Para 51 of Passport and Visa Manual 2006

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>