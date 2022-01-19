Russian Diplomat Says CSTO in Kazakhstan Proved to Be Effective in Countering Terrorism

The mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Kazakhstan proved the organization to be an effective mechanism to counter international terrorist gangs, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik

The diplomat said that international terrorists who had undergone serious training abroad partook in the unrest in Kazakhstan in early January which is why the CSTO decided to send peacekeepers to the Central Asian country to stabilize the situation.

"During the developments in Kazakhstan, the organization proved to be an effective and sought-after mechanism for countering such threats," Syromolotov said.

The experience of the successful CSTO peacekeeping mission in Kazakhstan will be thoroughly analyzed in order to take preventive measures in the event of attempts to repeat similar developments in other CSTO member states, the official added.