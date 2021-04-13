Russian Diplomat Says G7 Statements Do Not Contribute to Constructive Donbas Settlement

G7 concerns about Russia's alleged troop movement close to the Ukrainian border do not contribute to a constructive settlement of the Donbas crisis, it seems that the G7 is just "playing out the string," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday

On Monday, G7 foreign ministers and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell expressed concerns over Russian armed forces movement on the border with Ukraine and in Crimea, and called for de-escalation.

"There is nothing new in the statement, nothing that would add some constructive element, and there actually could not be. We have a clear understanding of the group's approaches even without this statement," Ryabkov said.

"The G7 keeps degrading, its role in the international affairs is decreasing, so, we see the statements as just 'playing out the string.' Nothing more than that," the deputy foreign minister continued.